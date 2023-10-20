  

Supreme Court to take up petition against trials of civilians in military courts on Oct 23

11:38 AM | 20 Oct, 2023
Supreme Court to take up petition against trials of civilians in military courts on Oct 23
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday formed two separate benches to hear petition related to civilians’ trials in military courts, and delay in general elections.

A bench led by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Naqvi will take up petition against hearing the military court case while CJP will lead a bench including Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah that will hear petitions asking for elections to be held on time.

Former top judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the military courts case in early August in which the government assured that no civilians would be tried without letting the court know beforehand.

The bench was later dissolved and reconstituted twice after judges recused themselves from hearing the case.

Supreme Court was moved for intervention as petiton stated that civilians cannot be tried by the military court since the fair trial is not guaranteed.

It all started when PTI members were accused of involvement in the May 9 riots were handed over to military courts for attacking state institutions.

The previous government led by PDM alliance tightened noose against those who attacked military installations.

Ex-PM Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, urged the top court to declare military court trials unconstitutional.

Supreme Court turns down plea seeking full court bench for trials of civilians in military courts

