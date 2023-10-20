Raj Kundra’s cryptic post triggers divorce rumours with Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, a British Indian businessman, find themselves in the headlines in the wake of speculations about the state of their marriage.

It all started with Raj Kundra’s post on social media platforms in which he said shared a shocking post about his 'separation'.

Without mentioning his wife's name, Mr Kundra said “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.”

The cryptic post left social media users wondering if the duo parted ways. Some users were quick enough to spot it as a promotional gimmick.

People also rubbished it aside, calling it a trick to promote Kundra’s upcoming movie UT69.

The upcoming movie revolves around Kundra’s recent affairs at Arthur Road jail where he spent more than two months, in a pornography films case.

Kundra, the former Rajasthan Royals owner who was accused of the creation and publication of pornographic content, was apprehended along with 11 others after the initial bail plea was rejected as the Mumbai Police suspected him as the ‘key conspirator’ in producing adult content.

He was later charged under Section 420 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 [related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays] of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act were also included in the high-profile case.