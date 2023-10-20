Another ‘shock’ awaits Pakistanis as electricity tariff likely to go up again

ISLAMABAD – Despite staggering increase in base uniform national tariff, there appears to be no respite in sight for Pakistanis as Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) approached NEPRA to raise power tariff.
Reports in local media said Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to raise electricity tariff by 55 paisas per unit.
NEPRA will take the application on November 1 as CPPA sought hike for month of September under monthly fuel adjustment.
Central Power Purchasing Agency maintained that in September 12.92 billion electric units were produced at the cost of Rs7.61 per unit, while the reference cost was fixed at Rs7.7 per unit.
Last month, hydel sources produced near 37.55 percent of electricity, 11.08 percent was made from local coal and only less than 5 percent comes from imported coal.
Earlier, huge protests erupted in multiple cities in which people initiated large-scale protests against inflated electricity bills and heavy taxes, with major demonstrations being held in the country.
