Mansha Pasha celebrates 36th birthday with family and friends

Lollywood diva Mansha Pasha is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love, best wishes and celebrations by family and friends.

The Laal Kabootar star took to her Instagram account to share some beautiful pictures from her intimate birthday bash.

Her husband, the politician Jibran Nasir, close friends such as Mariyam Nafees, Amaan, Zhalay, and Noor Hassan, joined in the festivities. The birthday celebrations were filled with joy, laughter, and cherished moments. Here are some glimpses from her memorable birthday bash:

On the work front, Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar are gearing up for their next project in ace director Anjum Shehzad’s "The Idiots" for Green TV.