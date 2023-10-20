Urvashi Rautela shares message from person who stole her 24 Carat Gold iPhone

In an unexpected twist, Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela found herself in a real-life drama during the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14. She took to her social media platforms to seek assistance after losing her iPhone, even sharing a dated police complaint from October 15, 2023. Now, the 29-year-old actress has revealed an intriguing development – an email from an individual claiming to possess her genuine gold phone.

The email, dated October 16, bore a unique request, stating, 'I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from cancer.' Urvashi Rautela responded to this unusual plea with a thumbs-up, sharing a screenshot of the email on her Instagram Stories.

Prior to this, Ms. Rautela had made a public appeal after her gold iPhone vanished at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the high-profile cricket match. She requested anyone who found the phone to contact her immediately, expressing her need for assistance.

The actress now carries a 'regular phone' while she anxiously awaits the return of her coveted 'gold iPhone.' She had also generously offered a reward for its return, disclosing that the phone's last known location was at a local mall.