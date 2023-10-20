Urvashi Rautela shares message from person who stole her 24 Carat Gold iPhone

In an unexpected twist, Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela found herself in a real-life drama during the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14. She took to her social media platforms to seek assistance after losing her iPhone, even sharing a dated police complaint from October 15, 2023. Now, the 29-year-old actress has revealed an intriguing development – an email from an individual claiming to possess her genuine gold phone.
The email, dated October 16, bore a unique request, stating, 'I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from cancer.' Urvashi Rautela responded to this unusual plea with a thumbs-up, sharing a screenshot of the email on her Instagram Stories.
Prior to this, Ms. Rautela had made a public appeal after her gold iPhone vanished at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the high-profile cricket match. She requested anyone who found the phone to contact her immediately, expressing her need for assistance.
The actress now carries a 'regular phone' while she anxiously awaits the return of her coveted 'gold iPhone.' She had also generously offered a reward for its return, disclosing that the phone's last known location was at a local mall.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.35
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.7
|345.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|164.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200.5
|202.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
