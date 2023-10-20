  

Search

Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela shares message from person who stole her 24 Carat Gold iPhone

Web Desk
01:18 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
Urvashi Rautela shares message from person who stole her 24 Carat Gold iPhone

In an unexpected twist, Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela found herself in a real-life drama during the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14. She took to her social media platforms to seek assistance after losing her iPhone, even sharing a dated police complaint from October 15, 2023. Now, the 29-year-old actress has revealed an intriguing development – an email from an individual claiming to possess her genuine gold phone.

The email, dated October 16, bore a unique request, stating, 'I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from cancer.' Urvashi Rautela responded to this unusual plea with a thumbs-up, sharing a screenshot of the email on her Instagram Stories.

Prior to this, Ms. Rautela had made a public appeal after her gold iPhone vanished at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the high-profile cricket match. She requested anyone who found the phone to contact her immediately, expressing her need for assistance.

The actress now carries a 'regular phone' while she anxiously awaits the return of her coveted 'gold iPhone.' She had also generously offered a reward for its return, disclosing that the phone's last known location was at a local mall.

Urvashi Rautela lost her 24K gold iPhone during Pakistan vs India match

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:03 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Hania Aamir shares 'sick but lit' health update

09:21 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Saboor Aly draws flak for her bold outfit

04:31 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Urvashi Rautela lost her 24K gold iPhone during Pakistan vs India ...

09:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Ayesha Omar shares some fabulous pictures from 42nd birthday bash

05:07 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

Pakistan issues Interpol Red Notices to arrest Sophia Mirza and her ...

05:19 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan shares her Haldi pictures in sari designed by Khadija ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:18 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Urvashi Rautela shares message from person who stole her 24 Carat Gold iPhone

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.35 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.7 345.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 164.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200.5 202.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Gold prices in Pakistan today

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: