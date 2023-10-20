Web based dues management system launched to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – The interim government rolled out the OPF web portal for recovery of dues of overseas Pakistani workers as the service expedites the disbursement of dues such as salary, death and disability compensation, and other allowances of the workers.

Prime Minister’s Special aide for overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab launched the OPF web portal for the recovery of dues of overseas Pakistani workers to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora.

With the new web portal in place, all applications are directly entered into the system at their point of origin, ending old fashioned mode of sending hard-copy applications to OPF for manual data entry.

Previously, it used to take more than a month but with the new system in place, the transfer of applications in physical form has been reduced to a few minutes only.

معاون خصوصی جواد سہراب ملک @JawadSohrab کا بیرون ملک مقیم پاکستانی کارکنوں کی سہولت اور ان کے واجبات کی وصولی کیلیے ایک ویب پورٹل کا آغاز۔ یہ سہولت تنخواہ، اموات اور معذوری کے معاوضے، بیرون ملک مقیم کارکنوں کے بقایا طبی اور دیگر الاؤنس جیسے واجبات کی ادائیگی کی جلد تکمیل کرے گی۔ pic.twitter.com/zlPaWe2xOj — Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD (@mophrd) October 19, 2023

Special Assistant to the PM Jawad Sohrab Malik addressed formal launch of the web-based application for Outstanding Dues Management of overseas Pakistani workers at Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF).

He said the Internet has revolutionized the service delivery paradigm as it has transformed the way businesses operate worldwide. Moreover, it has also led to the development of new technologies, thus, providing an opportunity to better manage business processes using state-of-the-art technology. The implementation of a web-based system has significantly enhanced the efficiency of OPF officials in processing outstanding dues cases of overseas Pakistanis.