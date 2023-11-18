Famous Turkish series Ishq-e-Mamnu stars return to screens after 13 years in Netflix Original movie

In a much-anticipated reunion, the beloved leads of the record-breaking Turkish TV series "Aşk-ı Memnu" or "Ishq-e-Mamnu," Beren Saat and Kivanc Tatlitug, are set to grace our screens once again after a hiatus of 13 years. Famously known as Bihter and Behlul, the on-screen couple captured the hearts of audiences with their compelling performances and sizzling chemistry in the iconic television drama.

"Ishq-e-Memnu," adapted from Halit Ziya Uşaklıgil's novel, became a cultural phenomenon when it first aired in 2008. The forbidden love story of Bihter and Behlul, portrayed by Beren Saat and Kivanc Tatlitug, not only shattered television rating records but also garnered a massive international fan following. The series left an indelible mark on Turkish television and is often credited for paving the way for the global popularity of Turkish dramas.

Now, after more than a decade, fans' wishes have been granted as the dynamic duo is set to reunite on-screen, this time in a Netflix original movie. The streaming giant, known for its diverse and compelling content, has brought together these two celebrated actors to create another masterpiece.

The announcement has sent ripples of excitement through the fanbase, with social media buzzing with anticipation. The charm of Beren Saat and Kivanc Tatlitug, combined with the global reach of Netflix, promises a cinematic experience that transcends boundaries.

Details about the plot and title of the Netflix original movie are being kept under wraps.

Kivanç Tatlitug and Beren Saat's Fateful Encounter Unleashes a Cascade of Romance! Picture this: Mehmet and Serin, two married strangers, collide in a twist of destiny at the bustling JFK International Airport. Serin's luggage, innocently snatched by another passenger, sets the stage for an extraordinary tale that goes beyond a mere quest for belongings. In the heart of New York, this chance meeting transforms into a narrative of love, second chances, and unwavering loyalty, painting a vibrant canvas of emotions over one truly 'unforgettable' night

Here's a look at a trailer:

As the countdown to the Netflix original movie begins, fans are bracing themselves for a cinematic treat that promises to be a perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling