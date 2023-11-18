  

Search

Lifestyle

Famous Turkish series Ishq-e-Mamnu stars return to screens after 13 years in Netflix Original movie

Web Desk
08:37 PM | 18 Nov, 2023
Famous Turkish series Ishq-e-Mamnu stars return to screens after 13 years in Netflix Original movie
Source: Instagram

In a much-anticipated reunion, the beloved leads of the record-breaking Turkish TV series "Aşk-ı Memnu" or "Ishq-e-Mamnu," Beren Saat and Kivanc Tatlitug, are set to grace our screens once again after a hiatus of 13 years. Famously known as Bihter and Behlul, the on-screen couple captured the hearts of audiences with their compelling performances and sizzling chemistry in the iconic television drama.

"Ishq-e-Memnu," adapted from Halit Ziya Uşaklıgil's novel, became a cultural phenomenon when it first aired in 2008. The forbidden love story of Bihter and Behlul, portrayed by Beren Saat and Kivanc Tatlitug, not only shattered television rating records but also garnered a massive international fan following. The series left an indelible mark on Turkish television and is often credited for paving the way for the global popularity of Turkish dramas.

Now, after more than a decade, fans' wishes have been granted as the dynamic duo is set to reunite on-screen, this time in a Netflix original movie. The streaming giant, known for its diverse and compelling content, has brought together these two celebrated actors to create another masterpiece.

The announcement has sent ripples of excitement through the fanbase, with social media buzzing with anticipation. The charm of Beren Saat and Kivanc Tatlitug, combined with the global reach of Netflix, promises a cinematic experience that transcends boundaries.

Details about the plot and title of the Netflix original movie are being kept under wraps.

Kivanç Tatlitug and Beren Saat's Fateful Encounter Unleashes a Cascade of Romance! Picture this: Mehmet and Serin, two married strangers, collide in a twist of destiny at the bustling JFK International Airport. Serin's luggage, innocently snatched by another passenger, sets the stage for an extraordinary tale that goes beyond a mere quest for belongings. In the heart of New York, this chance meeting transforms into a narrative of love, second chances, and unwavering loyalty, painting a vibrant canvas of emotions over one truly 'unforgettable' night

Here's a look at a trailer:

As the countdown to the Netflix original movie begins, fans are bracing themselves for a cinematic treat that promises to be a perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:45 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Turkish series 'Salahuddin Ayyubi' premiered in Karachi

01:48 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Abdul Razzaq says he 'mistakenly' used Aishwarya Rai’s name after ...

04:58 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Netizens are shipping Babar Azam and Hania Aamir after fan edit goes ...

12:29 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Kiran Ashfaque calls social media “toxic” after being trolled

10:30 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

After Rashmika Mandanna video, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture from ...

10:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Tariq Amin celebrates 60 years of style and influence in 60s-themed ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies, check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices continue to rise in Pakistan - Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 November 2023

On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: