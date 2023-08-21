Free visas for Pakistani pilgrims as millions reach Iraq for Arba'een

MOSUL - Authorities in Iraq have announced free visas for Pakistani Arba'een pilgrims to facilitate them in the performance of religious rituals.

The free entry would be allowed from August 19 to September 20 and the development comes weeks after Rana Sana Ullah, the former interior minister visited Iraq and held important discussions in this regard.

According to the details released by the Iraqi Embassy, the quota of Pakistani visitors has also been increased to 100,000 for the first time by the government. Meanwhile, it has also been disclosed that only Iraqi Airlines and Pakistani Airlines will provide the travel facility to the pilgrims.

As per the arrangement finalized, Pakistani pilgrims will enter Iraq from Al-Sheib Port through the land route of Baghdad and Al-Najaf International Airport; the requirement for Pakistani visitors to arrive at and depart from the same airport has also been eliminated.

A statement by the Iraqi foreign minister on Saturday said the Iraqi diplomatic missions in four countries will provide citizens with free entry visas into the country to take part in the holy commemoration of Arbaeen.

Citizens of Pakistan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Yemen have been will be granted entry visas to visit Iraq and partake in Arbaeen “for free and through any Iraqi mission,” foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf said.

Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis travel to Iraq each year for religious pilgrimage and to explore the different parts of the country known for its religious importance.

The decision to waive visa fees is set to benefit Pakistani pilgrims who already face multiple hurdles due to currency devaluation and skyrocketing inflation.

The announcement regarding the Arba'een event is important as it is a significant religious festival observed by millions of Muslims in Iraq. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

During the Arba'een pilgrimage, millions of devotees, known as Arba'een pilgrims, journey on foot to the holy city of Karbala. The pilgrimage culminates at the Imam Hussein Shrine, the site where Imam Hussein and his followers were martyred. It is one of the largest annual gatherings globally, with pilgrims coming from Iraq and across the world.

The festival promotes unity and solidarity among Muslims and serves as a platform for social and humanitarian causes.