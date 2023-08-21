Sabeeka Imam celebrates birthday in style: a night of elegance, fine dining and delectable delights

Birthdays are a time of joy, reflection and celebration. For Sabeeka Imam, the renowned actress and model, this year's birthday was nothing short of extraordinary. Imam, a name that resonates with elegance, talent and grace, has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With her striking looks, versatile acting and unwavering dedication, she has captured the hearts of the audience worldwide.
Amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, Imam celebrated her birthday at an exquisite club, complete with a fancy dinner and a mouthwatering cake.
The evening commenced with an intimate gathering of close friends, family members and fellow actors, all donning their most stylish attire. The club's decor was a symphony of elegance, with tasteful floral arrangements, neon lighting and a backdrop that exuded opulence.
The model-turned-actress looked absolutely stunning in a dark green top, featuring a neckline that glistened with sparkles. Her ensemble was elegantly complemented by a silver bejewelled flower necklace while her hairs were expertly styled in a chic bun with artfully arranged face-framing strands.
"Here's to another year of self-improvement, spiritual growth and living life to the fullest with utmost gratitude! Lots of love ♥️
Birthday portrait ✔️ Customary Cake pic ✔️ Video highlights ✔️" she captioned the post.
Fans took to the comments section and wished the model and showered her with well-wishes.
The actor was known for her work in Dushman. She also appeared in commercially successful movies including Laaj, Welcome to London, Muntazir, Jalaibee and Bhanwaray.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
