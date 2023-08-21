Search

Sabeeka Imam celebrates birthday in style: a night of elegance, fine dining and delectable delights

Web Desk 05:11 PM | 21 Aug, 2023
Source: Sabeeka Imam (Instagram)
Birthdays are a time of joy, reflection and celebration. For Sabeeka Imam, the renowned actress and model, this year's birthday was nothing short of extraordinary. Imam, a name that resonates with elegance, talent and grace, has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With her striking looks, versatile acting and unwavering dedication, she has captured the hearts of the audience worldwide.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, Imam celebrated her birthday at an exquisite club, complete with a fancy dinner and a mouthwatering cake.

The evening commenced with an intimate gathering of close friends, family members and fellow actors, all donning their most stylish attire. The club's decor was a symphony of elegance, with tasteful floral arrangements, neon lighting and a backdrop that exuded opulence.

The model-turned-actress looked absolutely stunning in a dark green top, featuring a neckline that glistened with sparkles. Her ensemble was elegantly complemented by a silver bejewelled flower necklace while her hairs were expertly styled in a chic bun with artfully arranged face-framing strands.

"Here's to another year of self-improvement, spiritual growth and living life to the fullest with utmost gratitude! Lots of love ♥️

Birthday portrait ✔️ Customary Cake pic ✔️ Video highlights ✔️" she captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments section and wished the model and showered her with well-wishes.

The actor was known for her work in Dushman. She also appeared in commercially successful movies including Laaj, Welcome to London, Muntazir, Jalaibee and Bhanwaray.

Sabeeka Imam sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

