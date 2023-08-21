Iman Mazari’s video from Islamabad court surfaces online

ISLAMABAD – Iman Mazari, a human rights activist and daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari, was produced before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad in a sedition case registered over his controversial speech.

A video circulating on social media shows women officials of the Islamabad police brought Mazari to the court while her mother was also present on the occasion.

In a brief talk to media, Iman Mazari complained about poor facilities in jail. At one point when she was being taken to vehicle after court hearing, her mother slammed the authorities for mistreatment to her daughter.

“It’s better to give her poison if you wanted to kill her” she said.

Meanwhile, the ATC granted police a three-day physical remand of the human rights activist and PTM leader Ali Wazir in the case.

Rights activist and lawyer Imaan Hazir was taken away by law enforcers from her home in the early hours of Sunday, while her mother, the country’s former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari shared how her daughter was detained by over a dozen of people.

During today’s hearing, the prosecutor requested 10-day remand, however, judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict, granting only 3-day remand.

Earlier, the arrest of prominent social activist and lawyer becomes top trend on social media, with thousands sharing tweets for their release.

On Sunday, Imaan shared an update on X that unknown people break down the security cameras in her home and barged into her house by destroying gate.

Her mother revealed that Imaan’s mobile phone, laptop, and her house security guard’s phone have been illegally confiscated by the authorities.