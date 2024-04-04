Search

Immigration

South Africa announces digital nomad visa amid praise and criticism

Web Desk
10:52 AM | 4 Apr, 2024
South Africa announces digital nomad visa amid praise and criticism

CAPE TOWN - Digital nomad visas are becoming increasingly popular across the globe as South Africa has also promulgated digital nomad visa regulations.

With the fresh move, South Africa is marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to attract remote workers though the development has drawn mixed reactions. 

While the government sought public feedback on the draft regulations published in February, the final regulations remain unchanged, prompting some to say that public opinion was not considered. Interestingly, the law was promulgated even before the deadline for public comments expired.

Some South Africans view the digital nomad visa as an opportunity to enhance the country's tech industry by attracting foreign talent. On the other hand, concerns have been raised about potential consequences such as increased living costs, inequality, and tax evasion.

Industry experts have also criticized the move by stating that the government has not clarified key aspects of the visa including salary requirements and eligibility for freelancers.

Moreover, the implementation of the digital nomad visa faces legislative hurdles, including amendments to existing laws such as the Income Tax Act.

The country's Copyright Bill might also pose a challenge to the launch of visas as it could discourage nomads from developing proprietary software in South Africa.

It bears mentioning that recently New Zealand also announced that it was exploring the possibility of introducing the digital nomad visa to attract remote workers - a move that has been hailed by freelancers.

*As soon as the information regarding the conditions of the digital nomad visa of South Africa is announced and confirmed, readers will be apprised of the developments.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

