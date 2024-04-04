South Africa announces digital nomad visa amid praise and criticism

CAPE TOWN - Digital nomad visas are becoming increasingly popular across the globe as South Africa has also promulgated digital nomad visa regulations.
With the fresh move, South Africa is marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to attract remote workers though the development has drawn mixed reactions.
While the government sought public feedback on the draft regulations published in February, the final regulations remain unchanged, prompting some to say that public opinion was not considered. Interestingly, the law was promulgated even before the deadline for public comments expired.
Some South Africans view the digital nomad visa as an opportunity to enhance the country's tech industry by attracting foreign talent. On the other hand, concerns have been raised about potential consequences such as increased living costs, inequality, and tax evasion.
Industry experts have also criticized the move by stating that the government has not clarified key aspects of the visa including salary requirements and eligibility for freelancers.
Moreover, the implementation of the digital nomad visa faces legislative hurdles, including amendments to existing laws such as the Income Tax Act.
The country's Copyright Bill might also pose a challenge to the launch of visas as it could discourage nomads from developing proprietary software in South Africa.
It bears mentioning that recently New Zealand also announced that it was exploring the possibility of introducing the digital nomad visa to attract remote workers - a move that has been hailed by freelancers.
*As soon as the information regarding the conditions of the digital nomad visa of South Africa is announced and confirmed, readers will be apprised of the developments.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.