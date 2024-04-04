Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Business

750 Prize bond 2024 – All you need to know about Balloting, Draw Date

Web Desk
11:05 AM | 4 Apr, 2024
750 Prize bond 2024 – All you need to know about Balloting, Draw Date
Source: File Photo

Get ready to try your luck in Rs750 Prize Bond draw as next draw of 750 prize bond is set to be held on April 15, 2024.

National Savings will conduct balloting at Hyderabad and winners will be announced after Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 98. 

Despite a little chance of winning the bumper prize, hundreds of thousands continue to buy Prize Bonds as they are considered safest investment options in Pakistan, offering the opportunity to win substantial prizes without losing the principal amount.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Number of Prizes Winning Amount (Rs)
First Prize 1 1,500,000
Second Prize 3 500,000
Third Prize 1696 9,300

750 Prize Bond 2024 Winners

Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond will be announced on April 15, 2024.

750 Prize Bond Full List 2024

Full winners list of Rs750 Prize Bond will be issued in coming days.

200 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Draw Results here

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

11:25 AM | 5 Apr, 2024

IMF Executive Board meeting on Pakistan to be held in late April

09:45 AM | 5 Apr, 2024

'Pakistan Honour Card Scheme' launched for top taxpayers

10:26 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Trader Friendly Scheme 2024: What's the last date to register?

05:26 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Sialkot Airport to remain shut down from May 6 to May 18

04:51 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Punjab sets wheat support price at Rs3,900 per 40kg

03:13 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Suzuki Cultus latest price in April 2024 in Pakistan

Business

04:15 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Latest update on Honda CD 70 price, installment plan April 2024

10:01 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Shares soar at PSX as benchmark KSE-100 crosses 68000 mark for first ...

09:05 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Good news for Utility Stores employees as govt approves additional ...

02:00 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Sialkot International Airport jobs 2024; here's how to apply!

03:26 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Bulls dominate trade floor as PSX reaches all-time high

01:01 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan for April 2024

Advertisement

Latest

04:52 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in Pakistan 

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: