750 Prize bond 2024 – All you need to know about Balloting, Draw Date

Get ready to try your luck in Rs750 Prize Bond draw as next draw of 750 prize bond is set to be held on April 15, 2024.

National Savings will conduct balloting at Hyderabad and winners will be announced after Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 98.

Despite a little chance of winning the bumper prize, hundreds of thousands continue to buy Prize Bonds as they are considered safest investment options in Pakistan, offering the opportunity to win substantial prizes without losing the principal amount.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Number of Prizes Winning Amount (Rs) First Prize 1 1,500,000 Second Prize 3 500,000 Third Prize 1696 9,300

750 Prize Bond 2024 Winners

Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond will be announced on April 15, 2024.

750 Prize Bond Full List 2024

Full winners list of Rs750 Prize Bond will be issued in coming days.