750 Prize bond 2024 – All you need to know about Balloting, Draw Date

Get ready to try your luck in Rs750 Prize Bond draw as next draw of 750 prize bond is set to be held on April 15, 2024.
National Savings will conduct balloting at Hyderabad and winners will be announced after Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 98.
Despite a little chance of winning the bumper prize, hundreds of thousands continue to buy Prize Bonds as they are considered safest investment options in Pakistan, offering the opportunity to win substantial prizes without losing the principal amount.
|Prize
|Number of Prizes
|Winning Amount (Rs)
|First Prize
|1
|1,500,000
|Second Prize
|3
|500,000
|Third Prize
|1696
|9,300
Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond will be announced on April 15, 2024.
Full winners list of Rs750 Prize Bond will be issued in coming days.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
