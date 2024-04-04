Terror attacks on Iran’s army bases in Sistan-Balochistan kills five security personnel

Eight militants were killed in retaliation fire
Iranian authorities said at least five security personnel, including deputy of police station were killed as militant group launched attacks on military posts in south-eastern region.
Tehran accused Jaish al-Adl, a militant group operating in country, of attacking military bases that resulted in casualties.
In a statement, deputy governor of Sistan region said military stations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar were attacked by Sunni armed group. He said deputy of station Abbas Mir, was killed, while number of attackers were also killed and injured.
The attacks come after an air strike on Iranian consular annex in Damascus killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.
Iranian officials said they thwarted militants gambit to capture Guards headquarters in Chabahar.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has several stations in Sistan region, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
