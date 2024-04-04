Terror attacks on Iran’s army bases in Sistan-Balochistan kills five security personnel

Iranian authorities said at least five security personnel, including deputy of police station were killed as militant group launched attacks on military posts in south-eastern region.

Tehran accused Jaish al-Adl, a militant group operating in country, of attacking military bases that resulted in casualties.

In a statement, deputy governor of Sistan region said military stations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar were attacked by Sunni armed group. He said deputy of station Abbas Mir, was killed, while number of attackers were also killed and injured.

The attacks come after an air strike on Iranian consular annex in Damascus killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

Iranian officials said they thwarted militants gambit to capture Guards headquarters in Chabahar.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has several stations in Sistan region, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan.