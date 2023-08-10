Canada starts accepting PTE scores for Student Direct Stream

TORONTO - Canada has started accepting PTE Academic Test Centre scores for all its Student Direct Stream applications.

Earlier this year, Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) approved Pearson’s English language proficiency test as part of the immigration rule changes and announced that the changes would take effect from August 10.

Interestingly, PTE Academic tests taken before August 10 are also eligible for Student Direct Stream provided they are submitted after this date and fall within the validity period specified by the IRCC.

PTE Academic is an internationally recognized computer-based English language proficiency test known for its fair, accurate, and secure assessment format, to test one's English language ability and is trusted by immigration agencies of multiple countries including Australia.

The changes come months after Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) approved significant changes in its requirement regarding English proficiency test for students applying through the Study Direct Stream (SDS).

The immigration regulator had approved the inclusion of four new English proficiency tests – the CELPIP General, CAEL, PTE Academic, and TOEFL iBT – as previously it only accepted the IELTS.

The expansion in the list provides international students with more choices for English tests and plenty of them from Pakistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Peru, Philippines and others can avail the benefit.

In the recent changes, the requirement for IELTS Academic test takers had also been modified. Previously, individuals had to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 in all categories – Reading, Listening, Writing, and Speaking.

Now, the students would only require to achieve a minimum overall band score of 6.0, a move that will make the application process more accessible and accommodating for international students.

Student Direct Stream is a speedy study permit process for students applying to study in Canada from different countries and provides them with an easy pathway to residency and eventually citizenshipVietnam.

Before the addition of the PTE, IRCC accepted only the CELPIP and IELTS General Training as proof of English proficiency for economic class candidates.