Search

Immigration

Canada starts accepting PTE scores for Student Direct Stream

Web Desk 10:55 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
Canada starts accepting PTE scores for Student Direct Stream

TORONTO - Canada has started accepting PTE Academic Test Centre scores for all its Student Direct Stream applications.

Earlier this year, Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) approved Pearson’s English language proficiency test as part of the immigration rule changes and announced that the changes would take effect from August 10.

Interestingly, PTE Academic tests taken before August 10 are also eligible for Student Direct Stream provided they are submitted after this date and fall within the validity period specified by the IRCC.

PTE Academic is an internationally recognized computer-based English language proficiency test known for its fair, accurate, and secure assessment format, to test one's English language ability and is trusted by immigration agencies of multiple countries including Australia.

The changes come months after Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) approved significant changes in its requirement regarding English proficiency test for students applying through the Study Direct Stream (SDS).

The immigration regulator had approved the inclusion of four new English proficiency tests – the CELPIP General, CAEL, PTE Academic, and TOEFL iBT – as previously it only accepted the IELTS. 

The expansion in the list provides international students with more choices for English tests and plenty of them from Pakistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Peru, Philippines and others can avail the benefit. 

In the recent changes, the requirement for IELTS Academic test takers had also been modified. Previously, individuals had to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 in all categories – Reading, Listening, Writing, and Speaking. 

Now, the students would only require to achieve a minimum overall band score of 6.0, a move that will make the application process more accessible and accommodating for international students. 

Student Direct Stream is a speedy study permit process for students applying to study in Canada from different countries and provides them with an easy pathway to residency and eventually citizenshipVietnam.

Before the addition of the PTE, IRCC accepted only the CELPIP and IELTS General Training as proof of English proficiency for economic class candidates.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Is Canada planning to decrease immigration numbers? Minister reveals official policy

08:53 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Canada's first-ever Express Entry invitations for foreigners with trade background open soon: Details inside

09:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

UK Student Visa: Here's the procedure, eligibility, fee and everything related to study visa

11:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

US F-1 student visa rejection rate spikes and these stats would surprise you

08:42 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Canada expands stream for human rights defenders: Details inside

11:51 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Canada's work permit targeting US visa holders shuts but with mega success

12:07 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada starts accepting PTE scores for Student Direct Stream

10:55 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 10, 2023

03:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.7 296.85
Euro EUR 321.8 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.6 82.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.7
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.08 767.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 40.05 40.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.56 36.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.18 937.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.6 63.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.96 175.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.08 28.38
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.41 79.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 326.47 328.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 10, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: