Sher Afzal Marwat's ancestral home ''torched by mob in KP''

01:33 PM | 31 Aug, 2024
Sher Afzal Marwat's ancestral home ''torched by mob in KP''

PESHAWAR – A fire mysteriously broke out at ancestral house of PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

Rescue 1122 officials managed to extinguish the fire after several efforts. Although the fire caused damage to furniture and belongings, no injuries were reported.

Sher Afzal Marwat responded to the incident, saying the same unknown persons were responsible for an earlier fire incident in Islamabad.

PTI MNA vowed that these individuals would eventually face justice one day.

01:33 PM | 31 Aug, 2024

Sher Afzal Marwat's ancestral home ''torched by mob in KP''

Gold rates in Pakistan rises by Rs1,000 per tola; Check new rates here

02:31 PM | 31 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan rises by Rs1,000 per tola; Check new rates here

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 31 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.

British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65  279.9 
Euro EUR 309.4  312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60  76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

