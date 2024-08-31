Sher Afzal Marwat's ancestral home ''torched by mob in KP''

PESHAWAR – A fire mysteriously broke out at ancestral house of PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

Rescue 1122 officials managed to extinguish the fire after several efforts. Although the fire caused damage to furniture and belongings, no injuries were reported.

Sher Afzal Marwat responded to the incident, saying the same unknown persons were responsible for an earlier fire incident in Islamabad.

PTI MNA vowed that these individuals would eventually face justice one day.