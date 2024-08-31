Search

Gold rates in Pakistan rises by Rs1,000 per tola; Check new rates here

02:31 PM | 31 Aug, 2024
Gold Rates in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a slight increase on last day of the week as the price moved up to Rs262,500 per tola.

Data shared by the Sarafa association shows 24-carat gold prices moving up to Rs1000 per tola, reaching Rs262,500. Price of gold per 10 grams has risen by 857 rupees, bringing the total to Rs225,051.

Local bullion prices saw uptick despite plunge in the international gold market. Gold prices fell by $13 per ounce globally, now standing at $2503.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices remained stable, and per tola rates hovered around Rs2950, while the price per 10 grams remains unchanged at 2529.14 rupees.

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 31 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.

British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65  279.9 
Euro EUR 309.4  312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60  76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

