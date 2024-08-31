Gold rates in Pakistan rises by Rs1,000 per tola; Check new rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a slight increase on last day of the week as the price moved up to Rs262,500 per tola.
Data shared by the Sarafa association shows 24-carat gold prices moving up to Rs1000 per tola, reaching Rs262,500. Price of gold per 10 grams has risen by 857 rupees, bringing the total to Rs225,051.
Local bullion prices saw uptick despite plunge in the international gold market. Gold prices fell by $13 per ounce globally, now standing at $2503.
Silver prices remained stable, and per tola rates hovered around Rs2950, while the price per 10 grams remains unchanged at 2529.14 rupees.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.
On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.
British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
