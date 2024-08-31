Gold rates in Pakistan rises by Rs1,000 per tola; Check new rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a slight increase on last day of the week as the price moved up to Rs262,500 per tola.

Data shared by the Sarafa association shows 24-carat gold prices moving up to Rs1000 per tola, reaching Rs262,500. Price of gold per 10 grams has risen by 857 rupees, bringing the total to Rs225,051.

Local bullion prices saw uptick despite plunge in the international gold market. Gold prices fell by $13 per ounce globally, now standing at $2503.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices remained stable, and per tola rates hovered around Rs2950, while the price per 10 grams remains unchanged at 2529.14 rupees.