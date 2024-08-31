How to Register VPN in Pakistan; Check full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) streamlined process for registering Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to ensure uninterrupted and smooth business operations in Pakistan.
Software houses, call centers, freelancers, and foreign missions or embassies started registering VPN for uninterrupted internet services.
PTA said the VPN registration process is part of an ongoing efforts, continuously enhanced in collaboration with Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT), Pakistan Software Export Board, and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).
So far, over 20,000 IPs have been successfully registered, and Businesses are required to register their VPNs at dedicated portal https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk/ to ensure seamless and secure online operations.
VPNs can now be registered through One Window operation available on PTA and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) portals.
This initiative aims to facilitate businesses in maintaining secure online activities amid new restrictions.
Meanwhile, a petition has been filed against installation of firewall and slow internet speed, that is impacting digital economy. The petition calls for a halt to the firewall's installation, citing concerns over its potential impact on citizens' fundamental rights.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.
On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.
British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
