How to Register VPN in Pakistan; Check full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) streamlined process for registering Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to ensure uninterrupted and smooth business operations in Pakistan.

Software houses, call centers, freelancers, and foreign missions or embassies started registering VPN for uninterrupted internet services.

PTA said the VPN registration process is part of an ongoing efforts, continuously enhanced in collaboration with Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT), Pakistan Software Export Board, and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

So far, over 20,000 IPs have been successfully registered, and Businesses are required to register their VPNs at dedicated portal https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk/ to ensure seamless and secure online operations.

VPNs can now be registered through One Window operation available on PTA and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) portals.

This initiative aims to facilitate businesses in maintaining secure online activities amid new restrictions.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed against installation of firewall and slow internet speed, that is impacting digital economy. The petition calls for a halt to the firewall's installation, citing concerns over its potential impact on citizens' fundamental rights.