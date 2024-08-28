Pakistan likely to slash petrol prices from September 1

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to revise down the petroleum price for third time in a row in upcoming fortnightly review for first half of September 2024.

Reports said the petrol price would be slashed by Rs2.97 per litre to Rs257.99 whereas the price of high speed diesel would plunge by Rs2.31 to Rs263.76 per litre.

Similarly, the price of kerosene oil would be reduced by Rs1.39 per litre while light diesel oil could decrease by Rs. 1.96 per liter.

The expected decrease in petroleum prices is being attributed to decline in international prices. The situation has allowed the government to extend more benefit to public.

The government would announce the new petrol prices on August 31 with new rates coming into effect from September 1, 2024.

Earlier this month, the government had announced reduction in petrol prices as a gift for Pakistani on the eve of the Independence Day.

The government had reduced the petrol and high speed diesel prices by Rs 8.47 and Rs 6.70 per litre, respectively.