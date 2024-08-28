Pakistan likely to slash petrol prices from September 1

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to revise down the petroleum price for third time in a row in upcoming fortnightly review for first half of September 2024.
Reports said the petrol price would be slashed by Rs2.97 per litre to Rs257.99 whereas the price of high speed diesel would plunge by Rs2.31 to Rs263.76 per litre.
Similarly, the price of kerosene oil would be reduced by Rs1.39 per litre while light diesel oil could decrease by Rs. 1.96 per liter.
The expected decrease in petroleum prices is being attributed to decline in international prices. The situation has allowed the government to extend more benefit to public.
The government would announce the new petrol prices on August 31 with new rates coming into effect from September 1, 2024.
Earlier this month, the government had announced reduction in petrol prices as a gift for Pakistani on the eve of the Independence Day.
The government had reduced the petrol and high speed diesel prices by Rs 8.47 and Rs 6.70 per litre, respectively.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
