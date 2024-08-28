Punjab police officials refuse to participate in Katcha operation 

MULTAN – A group of Punjab Police officials have refused to take part in ongoing operation against dacoits in Katcha area of the province after a deadly attack on a convoy.

Local media reported that 25 policemen from Farooqabad constabulary were dispatched to join the operation but they got off the bus midway near Zahir Pir Interchange on motorways.

They told the high-ups that they are ready to face the consequence but will not go to the Katcha area.

Following the development, additional contingent has been sent from Rahim Yar Khan to join the security officials fighting against bandits in the area.

It is recalled that IG Punjab Usman Anwar had visited the Katcha area four days ago where he had boost the morale of the policemen.

Earlier this month, 12 policemen were martyred, and seven others were injured when bandits in the kacha area launched a rocket attack on their vans in Rahim Yar Khan.

The devastating attack took place in the Machka area, one of the riverine regions of Rahim Yar Khan. According to police officials, two police vans carrying over 20 officers became trapped in rainwater when bandits attacked them with rockets. The brutal assault resulted in the martyrdom of nearly a dozen officers, with seven others wounded and four reported missing.

Bandit groups operating in riverine areas have long posed challenges to law and order in the provinces of Sindh and Punjab, despite numerous operations aimed at eliminating them.