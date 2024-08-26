Katcha dacoit Shahid Lund calls interior ministry to claim bounty on his head in new viral video

LAHORE – The government of Punjab announced Rs10 million bounty for notorious Katcha dacoits after the gang killed 12 police personnel in Rahim Yar Khan.

Days after the announcement, the infamous dacoit Shahid Lund called government hotline himself to claim the reward.

Lund, a notorious dacoit, not only contacted the Interior but also recorded the call, which was later shared on social media. Shahid Lund questioned why his name was included on the wanted criminals list and demanded its removal.

In his video message, he argued that the real culprits behind the police attack were not listed and questioned why he was given the highest bounty.

This incident remained across the social media, highlighting the audacity of dacoit and raising concerns about the law enforcement effectiveness in dealing with these criminals.