Another passenger coach carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashes in Iran; 3 dead, dozens injured

Web Desk
11:58 AM | 26 Aug, 2024
TEHRAN – At least three people lost their lives, and 48 others were injured as a bus transporting Pakistani pilgrims rammed into a truck in southern Iran.

Reports shared by Iranian media said the collision occurred late Sunday on the main road between Neyriz city in Fars province and Sirjan in Kerman province. 

Initial probe reveals the accident occurred due to technical failure in the bus’s brakes and the driver’s "inability to control the vehicle."

This incident is the second road accident involving Pakistani pilgrims within a week. An earlier crash in central Iran resulted in 28 deaths as the pilgrims were en route to Iraq for the Arbaeen commemoration.

The earlier accident, reported by Iran’s Mehr Agency, occurred when a bus overturned at the Dehshir-Taftan checkpoint in Yazd on Tuesday night and subsequently caught fire.

The Pakistani pilgrims were on their way to Iraq through Iran to attend the Arbaeen commemoration, which marks the 40th

