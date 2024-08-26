Another passenger coach carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashes in Iran; 3 dead, dozens injured

TEHRAN – At least three people lost their lives, and 48 others were injured as a bus transporting Pakistani pilgrims rammed into a truck in southern Iran.
Reports shared by Iranian media said the collision occurred late Sunday on the main road between Neyriz city in Fars province and Sirjan in Kerman province.
Initial probe reveals the accident occurred due to technical failure in the bus’s brakes and the driver’s "inability to control the vehicle."
This incident is the second road accident involving Pakistani pilgrims within a week. An earlier crash in central Iran resulted in 28 deaths as the pilgrims were en route to Iraq for the Arbaeen commemoration.
The earlier accident, reported by Iran’s Mehr Agency, occurred when a bus overturned at the Dehshir-Taftan checkpoint in Yazd on Tuesday night and subsequently caught fire.
The Pakistani pilgrims were on their way to Iraq through Iran to attend the Arbaeen commemoration, which marks the 40th
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
