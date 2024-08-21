Iran bus accident leaves 35 Pakistani pilgrims dead; emergency declared

TEHRAN – A tragic incident occurred with a bus of Pakistani pilgrims in Yazd, Iranian city located around 270 km southeast of Isfahan.
Reports shared by Iranian media said at least 35 pilgrims were killed, and 20 others were injured in bus crash on Wednesday. Around 53 passengers were in the passenger coach that overturned and caught fire near the Taftan-Dehshir checkpoint.
The accident in wee hours of Wednesday, and emergency services, including police and rescue teams, quickly responded to the scene, transporting the deceased and injured to the hospital.
Local hospitals declared an emergency to handle the situation and treat the injured pilgrims.
A peace committee member Maulana Qamar Abbas Naqvi reported that the death toll might be as high as 35, with 15 others sustaining injuries.
Most of the deceased hailed from Larkana, Ghotki and other cities of Sindh.
More Updates to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
