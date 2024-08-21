Iran bus accident leaves 35 Pakistani pilgrims dead; emergency declared

TEHRAN – A tragic incident occurred with a bus of Pakistani pilgrims in Yazd, Iranian city located around 270 km southeast of Isfahan.

Reports shared by Iranian media said at least 35 pilgrims were killed, and 20 others were injured in bus crash on Wednesday. Around 53 passengers were in the passenger coach that overturned and caught fire near the Taftan-Dehshir checkpoint.

The accident in wee hours of Wednesday, and emergency services, including police and rescue teams, quickly responded to the scene, transporting the deceased and injured to the hospital.

Local hospitals declared an emergency to handle the situation and treat the injured pilgrims.

A peace committee member Maulana Qamar Abbas Naqvi reported that the death toll might be as high as 35, with 15 others sustaining injuries.

Most of the deceased hailed from Larkana, Ghotki and other cities of Sindh.

More Updates to follow...