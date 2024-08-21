Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan could be tried under Army Act after Faiz Hameed's arrest, says PML-N Senator

Web Desk
09:27 AM | 21 Aug, 2024
Imran Khan could be tried under Army Act after Faiz Hameed's arrest, says PML-N Senator
Source: ptiofficial/Facebook

ISLAMABAD – The alleged ties between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-ISI Director-General Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed made headlines after the arrest of latter.

Amid the recent developments, Senator Irfan Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said Imran Khan's concerns about facing a military trial are likely valid after arrest of Faiz Hameed.

Siddiqui said the situation revolves around events of May 9 and claimed that Faiz Hameed had a personal interest in preventing Gen Asim Munir from becoming army chief. He also named former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar of destabilizing the country to remove Nawaz Sharif from power.

Siddiqui warned that if Faiz Hameed is proven to have conspired with Imran Khan, Khan could also be tried under the Army Act. He clarified that any trials would proceed under existing laws without the need for special legislation.

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), also alleged that former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed is being used against him as an approver to shift his case to military courts.

Khan criticized baseless charges against him and expressed concern that Hameed, accused of masterminding the May 9 events, might testify against him. He challenged authorities to prove Hameed's involvement if true.

The politician known for populist politics dismissed the claims of Hameed's responsibility for attacks during protests and criticized the justice system, likening it to a banana republic. He accused the incumbent government of orchestrating a regime change against PTI and expressed confidence that his cases would be resolved in court.

PTI chief also highlighted recent remarks suggesting General retd. Bajwa acted out of self-interest and reaffirmed his belief in PTI’s strength despite challenges.

