Shaheen Afridi shares first picture with newborn and wife in a heartfelt post

Web Desk
12:14 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
Shaheen Afridi shares first picture with newborn and wife in a heartfelt post

Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has shared heartwarming news with his fans, announcing the birth of his son in an emotional Instagram post.

Afridi and Ansha welcomed first child named Aalyar Afridi, on August 24, 2024. The cricketer posted a heartfelt picture on Instagram featuring his hand alongside his wife, Ansha Afridi, and their newborn.

In his emotional caption, the 24-year-old expressed how the arrival of his son has transformed his life. “This moment has changed everything; my heart is incredibly happy and complete. The date August 24, 2024, will always be special for us,” Afridi said.

The cricketer also extended gratitude to his wife, saying, “I will always be grateful to my wife for all the hardships she endured. She is the support system of our little family.”

The cricketer concluded his message by thanking everyone who sent their good wishes and requested continued prayers for his family.
 

