Shaheen Afridi shares first picture with newborn and wife in a heartfelt post

Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has shared heartwarming news with his fans, announcing the birth of his son in an emotional Instagram post.
Afridi and Ansha welcomed first child named Aalyar Afridi, on August 24, 2024. The cricketer posted a heartfelt picture on Instagram featuring his hand alongside his wife, Ansha Afridi, and their newborn.
In his emotional caption, the 24-year-old expressed how the arrival of his son has transformed his life. “This moment has changed everything; my heart is incredibly happy and complete. The date August 24, 2024, will always be special for us,” Afridi said.
The cricketer also extended gratitude to his wife, saying, “I will always be grateful to my wife for all the hardships she endured. She is the support system of our little family.”
The cricketer concluded his message by thanking everyone who sent their good wishes and requested continued prayers for his family.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
