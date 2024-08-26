Search

Pakistan

Bolan Railways blast kills one, halts train services in parts of Balochistan

Chaos in Balochistan after multiple attacks in a day

11:37 AM | 26 Aug, 2024
Bolan Railways blast kills one, halts train services in parts of Balochistan
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – At least one person died and several others have been injured after a blast in Bolan, Balochistan, leading to suspension of train services on Monday.

Reports in local media said explosion occurred last night in the Dozan area of Bolan, resulting in the destruction of a railway bridge.

The collapse of bridge brought train movement to a standstill, with services from Karachi and Rawalpindi to Quetta and other parts of the country now suspended, per reports.

Quetta section of National Highway was blocked by armed individuals last night, causing further disruptions to transportation in the region.

Balochistan saw a series of coordinated militant attacks across multiple districts, targeting security forces' camps, Levies stations, and police facilities. The assaults, which began Sunday night and continued into Monday, left several injured, including an assistant commissioner.

In Musakhail district, 22 bodies were discovered on a highway linking Balochistan to Punjab; the victims were reportedly shot dead while traveling. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility, asserting control over key roads.

Significant incidents included a fierce clash in Lasbela's Bela area, where militants attacked a security forces camp, injuring two personnel and killing two attackers. In Kalat, militants seized a section of the Quetta-Karachi Highway, two hotels, and a hospital, and engaged in a firefight with security forces.

Similar attacks occurred in Mastung, where militants took control of a Levies station and blocked the highway, checking passengers' identification. Security operations are ongoing to regain control and ensure safety in the affected areas.
 
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Aug-2024/balochistan-bleeding-assistant-commissioner-injured-as-multiple-attacks-leave-22-dead-in-musa-khail

Pakistan

02:35 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Waqar Younis, Sarfaraz Ahmed among five mentors named by PCB for ...

01:34 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Blast in North Waziristan's Razmak Bazaar claims four lives, injures ...

12:37 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

12 terrorists gunned down as forces foil several attacks after deadly ...

11:58 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Another passenger coach carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashes in Iran; ...

11:37 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Bolan Railways blast kills one, halts train services in parts of ...

10:22 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Katcha dacoit Shahid Lund calls interior ministry to claim bounty on ...

Pakistan

11:49 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two ...

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of ...

03:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Chehlum Imam Hussain: Sindh announces holiday for schools on August 26

10:38 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi-bound bus crashes near Kahuta, leaving 29 dead, one Injured

09:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Modi's plane enters Pakistani airspace

09:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Balochistan Bleeding: Assistant Commissioner injured as multiple ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:35 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Waqar Younis, Sarfaraz Ahmed among five mentors named by PCB for Champions Cup

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: