Bolan Railways blast kills one, halts train services in parts of Balochistan

QUETTA – At least one person died and several others have been injured after a blast in Bolan, Balochistan, leading to suspension of train services on Monday.

Reports in local media said explosion occurred last night in the Dozan area of Bolan, resulting in the destruction of a railway bridge.

The collapse of bridge brought train movement to a standstill, with services from Karachi and Rawalpindi to Quetta and other parts of the country now suspended, per reports.

Quetta section of National Highway was blocked by armed individuals last night, causing further disruptions to transportation in the region.

Balochistan saw a series of coordinated militant attacks across multiple districts, targeting security forces' camps, Levies stations, and police facilities. The assaults, which began Sunday night and continued into Monday, left several injured, including an assistant commissioner.

In Musakhail district, 22 bodies were discovered on a highway linking Balochistan to Punjab; the victims were reportedly shot dead while traveling. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility, asserting control over key roads.

Significant incidents included a fierce clash in Lasbela's Bela area, where militants attacked a security forces camp, injuring two personnel and killing two attackers. In Kalat, militants seized a section of the Quetta-Karachi Highway, two hotels, and a hospital, and engaged in a firefight with security forces.

Similar attacks occurred in Mastung, where militants took control of a Levies station and blocked the highway, checking passengers' identification. Security operations are ongoing to regain control and ensure safety in the affected areas.



