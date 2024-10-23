Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold continues record-breaking spree as per tola price reaches Rs285,400

KARACHI – Gold maintained its record-breaking spree in both domestic and international markets on Wednesday as prices reached another new high.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,000 to surge to all time high of Rs285,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs1,714 to settle at Rs244,684 in Pakistan.

The yellow metal witnessed significant gains in the international market where per ounce price surged by $20 to reach all-time high of $2,757.

A day earlier, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,100 to close at Rs283,400. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also surged by Rs943 to Rs242,970.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,150 and Rs2,700.62 respectively.

