Veteran actor Shafqat Cheema hospitalized in ICU

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani Punjabi film actor Shafqat Cheema has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a severe illness, according to family sources. The 62-year-old actor has reportedly slipped into a coma due to a blood clot in his brain.

Shafqat Cheema, who has portrayed iconic villainous roles in Punjabi cinema, has been unwell for several days and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Lahore.

His family has informed fans of his critical condition and requested prayers for his swift recovery.