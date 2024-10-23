Justice Yahya Afridi to be sworn in as new CJP, event set for October 25

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Yahya Afridi as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan are in full swing. The Presidency has formally approached the Supreme Court to coordinate arrangements for the event, including requesting the guest list.

According to sources, the ceremony is expected to host between 250 to 300 distinguished guests. The Supreme Court has been asked to submit the finalized guest list by tomorrow.

President of Pakistan has officially approved the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the new Chief Justice, following the retirement of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday, October 25.

The decision to appoint Justice Afridi as the next Chief Justice was recommended by a special parliamentary committee earlier this week.