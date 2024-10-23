Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Trump family to receive 75% of crypto coin revenue, faces no liability

Donald Trump’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial (WLF), has announced that he and his family will receive a staggering 75% of the project’s net revenue while incurring no financial liability. The remaining 25% will go to Axiom Management Group (AMG), co-founded by Chase Herro and Zachary Folkman.

In a recently published document titled the World Liberty Gold Paper, the project revealed that Trump and his family are set to receive 22.5 billion tokens, which are currently valued at approximately $337.5 million based on a launch price of 1.5 cents per token. This announcement comes as Trump campaigns for the presidency against Vice President Kamala Harris, adding a layer of intrigue to the venture.

The document makes it clear that neither Trump nor his family holds any operational roles within WLF. It states that the tokens “are not political” and have no affiliation with his campaign.

WLF has recently launched its token, $WLFI, aiming to raise $300 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. However, as of now, only $12.9 million has been generated from the token sale. The venture promotes itself as a decentralized financial platform for borrowing, lending, and investing in digital currencies.

The Trump family’s financial windfall comes with no strings attached. A Delaware-based entity called DT Marks DEFI LLC, linked to Trump, is set to receive the lion’s share of the net protocol revenue, which includes income from platform fees and token sales.

Meanwhile, AMG, owned by Herro and Folkman, will retain the remaining 25% and has agreed to allocate half of its share to WC Digital Fi, a company associated with Trump ally and political donor Steve Witkoff.

The paper outlines the anticipated token distribution, with 35% designated for token sales, 32.5% for community growth, and 30% for initial support. However, these allocations are subject to change.

As Trump navigates the complexities of the crypto landscape during his presidential campaign, his family stands to gain significantly, regardless of the project’s eventual success.

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

