Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sindh suspends salaries of over 1,000 permanently absent teachers and employees

Sindh Suspends Salaries Of Over 1000 Permanently Absent Teachers And Employees

In a decisive action, the Sindh Education Department has suspended the salaries of 1,369 teachers and employees who have been permanently absent from their duties. The move comes after an investigation revealed a large number of these individuals had not shown up for work for an extended period.

A scrutiny committee, formed by the Sindh Secretary of Education, reviewed the attendance records of these employees. The Monitoring and Evaluation Department initially uncovered the widespread absenteeism, including the fact that many of the absent teachers and employees are residing abroad.

Scrutiny Process

The committee, led by an Additional Secretary and supported by two Deputy Secretaries and a Section Officer, worked with Monitoring Officers and District Education Officers to gather evidence. They were tasked with verifying the absence of these 1,369 employees by collecting attendance records and other relevant documentation.

According to sources, many of the absent employees have been based overseas for an extended period, yet remained on the payroll. Following the scrutiny process, the committee submitted its findings, resulting in the immediate suspension of salaries for those found to be consistently missing from their duties.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 23 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 298.05 300.80
GBP UK Pound Sterling 358.10 361.60
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.35 202.75
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search