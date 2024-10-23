Sindh suspends salaries of over 1,000 permanently absent teachers and employees

In a decisive action, the Sindh Education Department has suspended the salaries of 1,369 teachers and employees who have been permanently absent from their duties. The move comes after an investigation revealed a large number of these individuals had not shown up for work for an extended period.

A scrutiny committee, formed by the Sindh Secretary of Education, reviewed the attendance records of these employees. The Monitoring and Evaluation Department initially uncovered the widespread absenteeism, including the fact that many of the absent teachers and employees are residing abroad.

Scrutiny Process

The committee, led by an Additional Secretary and supported by two Deputy Secretaries and a Section Officer, worked with Monitoring Officers and District Education Officers to gather evidence. They were tasked with verifying the absence of these 1,369 employees by collecting attendance records and other relevant documentation.

According to sources, many of the absent employees have been based overseas for an extended period, yet remained on the payroll. Following the scrutiny process, the committee submitted its findings, resulting in the immediate suspension of salaries for those found to be consistently missing from their duties.