Maryam Nawaz hospitalised due to throat infection

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been admitted to hospital due to throat infection, for which she was scheduled to travel to London tonight for treatment.

She has to admit to Sharif Medical Complex after the infection worsened, local media reported, stating that she is undergoing medical examination by doctors.

The doctors will take a decision to allow her for international trip after assessing her health condition, reports said, adding that she has been advised rest.

The chief minister has been experiencing throat infection for some time and she was to go abroad for treatment. She might undergo a surgery during London tour.

It would be her first international tour since becoming the chief minister if she travels to London tonight. PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is already in London and the father-daughter is expected to fly back to Pakistan together after treatment.

In February this year, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz took oath as first woman chief minister of Pakistan.

Then Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to Maryam Nawaz at a ceremony shortly after she was elected as the chief minister of Punjab after bagging 220 votes.