Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore High Schools ‘likely to be closed’ soon amid no respite from toxic smog

Lahore High Schools Likely To Be Closed Soon Amid No Respite From Toxic Smog

LAHORE — Closure of secondary and high schools is also on the cards in response to worsening air quality in provincial capital Lahore following the shutdown of primary schools for one week.

Lahore, home to over 15 million people, has been marked as world’s most polluted city for three consecutive weeks, with AQI reaching hazardous levels. As a result, officials are taking proactive measures to protect students from the harmful effects of smog.

On the first day of week, the air quality index (AQI) in bustling city shrouded by smog clouds soared to alarming levels, with some areas reporting figures above 500. In light of this critical situation, the government is prioritizing the health and safety of students by implementing these school closures.

Lahore Smog Holidays

The government has also imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles entering the city on weekends to reduce emissions and is enforcing a “green lockdown” in various districts to combat the pollution crisis.

As the situation evolves, parents and educators are urged to stay informed about further developments regarding school closures and health advisories. The safety of children remains the top priority as Lahore grapples with this ongoing environmental emergency.

Lahore Schools for primary students close for one week amid record toxic smog

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.25 278.75
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search