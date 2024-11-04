Lahore High Schools ‘likely to be closed’ soon amid no respite from toxic smog

LAHORE — Closure of secondary and high schools is also on the cards in response to worsening air quality in provincial capital Lahore following the shutdown of primary schools for one week.

Lahore, home to over 15 million people, has been marked as world’s most polluted city for three consecutive weeks, with AQI reaching hazardous levels. As a result, officials are taking proactive measures to protect students from the harmful effects of smog.

On the first day of week, the air quality index (AQI) in bustling city shrouded by smog clouds soared to alarming levels, with some areas reporting figures above 500. In light of this critical situation, the government is prioritizing the health and safety of students by implementing these school closures.

Lahore Smog Holidays

The government has also imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles entering the city on weekends to reduce emissions and is enforcing a “green lockdown” in various districts to combat the pollution crisis.

As the situation evolves, parents and educators are urged to stay informed about further developments regarding school closures and health advisories. The safety of children remains the top priority as Lahore grapples with this ongoing environmental emergency.