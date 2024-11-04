Two arrested for torturing minor housemaid in Lahore’s DHA

LAHORE — Another disturbing incident of abuse surfaced in provincial capital Lahore where police charged three members of a family, including a couple, for allegedly subjecting their 13-year-old housemaid to physical torture.

Reports in local media said two members of a family were arrested in Defence Police Station at complaint from the victim’s aunt, who reported that the couple brutally assaulted the minor.

This incident highlights a troubling trend of abuse against housemaids in Pakistan, particularly in urban areas where many offenders use their influence to escape justice.

A couple of weeks back, two housemaids were reportedly abused by their employer in an upscale society of Lahore. Authorities were alerted when neighbors noticed the young maid’s serious injuries. The police acted swiftly, arresting the employer and ensuring the victims received medical attention.

As reports of such abuse continue to emerge, activists call for stronger protections for domestic workers, especially minors, remains critical.