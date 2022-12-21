US Consul General Lahore Makaneole visits Murree for the first time

MURREE – US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole visited Murree on Tuesday to further strengthen the robust partnership between the United States and Pakistan.
During his visit to the newly added district to Punjab the consul general met with local government representatives, and other business and commercial representatives.
“I am glad to be able to visit Murree, one of the most visited hill stations of Pakistan. It has been a wonderful experience,” said Consul General Makaneole.
“This year marks the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relations and I look forward to strengthening our partnership in clean energy, trade investment, health, security, education, and other mutually beneficial priority areas like disaster management.”
During his one-day visit, Consul General Makaneole met with District Commissioner Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Divisional Officer for the Forest Department and representatives from the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab.
Makaneole expressed interest on how the United States can work with Pakistan to develop better response strategies for impacts of climate change.
The United States has provided more than $97 million to support flood relief, food security, and disaster preparedness in Pakistan this year and it continues to explore further ways to support Pakistan’s flood recovery and resilience against future impacts of climate change, including through the US Pakistan Green Alliance.
The US-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework to address shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues; to strengthen climate resilience; and to foster inclusive economic growth. These issues are even more critical in the aftermath of the devastating floods. This Alliance is just one way to take action, and the United States is proud to assist Pakistan in this endeavor that affects us all.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.7
|235.25
|Euro
|EUR
|256.5
|259
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294.5
|297.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.4
|68
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|598.47
|602.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.99
|1686.34
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.24
|32.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734.17
|739.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.8
|588.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
