US Consul General Lahore Makaneole visits Murree for the first time

MURREE – US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole visited Murree on Tuesday to further strengthen the robust partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

During his visit to the newly added district to Punjab the consul general met with local government representatives, and other business and commercial representatives.

“I am glad to be able to visit Murree, one of the most visited hill stations of Pakistan. It has been a wonderful experience,” said Consul General Makaneole.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relations and I look forward to strengthening our partnership in clean energy, trade investment, health, security, education, and other mutually beneficial priority areas like disaster management.”

During his one-day visit, Consul General Makaneole met with District Commissioner Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Divisional Officer for the Forest Department and representatives from the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab.

Makaneole expressed interest on how the United States can work with Pakistan to develop better response strategies for impacts of climate change.

The United States has provided more than $97 million to support flood relief, food security, and disaster preparedness in Pakistan this year and it continues to explore further ways to support Pakistan’s flood recovery and resilience against future impacts of climate change, including through the US Pakistan Green Alliance.

The US-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework to address shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues; to strengthen climate resilience; and to foster inclusive economic growth. These issues are even more critical in the aftermath of the devastating floods. This Alliance is just one way to take action, and the United States is proud to assist Pakistan in this endeavor that affects us all.