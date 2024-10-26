Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Mufti Qavi Says Minahil Malik Needs To Confront Her Leaked Videos

LAHORE – Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik comes under fire after her alleged private video surfaced online, sparking widespread debate and strong reactions.

Amid escalating situation, cleric Abdul Qavi breaks silence and said he personally knows Minahil and the boy featured in the video, revealing that she seeks his guidance on various matters.

Qavi said Minahil’s leaked videos are not morphed and he urged social media star to confront the issue directly. He advised her to admit her mistake rather than labeling the clips as fake, opposing her official statement in which she criticized social media users for sharing what she claimed were AI-generated videos.

As the controversy unfolds, the impact on Minahil Malik’s public image and career remains to be seen, with many closely following the developments.

Minahl Malik earlier shared a clip, saying leaked video were AI generated. She also urged fans to report clip and continue their support, emphasizing the impact on her mental health.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

