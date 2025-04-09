Fia Probes Financial Records Of Five Individuals After Bankislami Complaint

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an inquiry based on a complaint filed by BankIslami Pakistan Limited, requesting financial data of five individuals — including three women — from all commercial banks.

According to a letter issued by the inquiry officer of the FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle, the investigation (No. 98/2024) was launched following a formal complaint by BankIslami officials Muhammad Shahid and Zubair Ahmed. The case involves directors and associates of the firm M/s Denim and Clothing: Farhan, Muhammad Hanif Machiyara, Maria Farhan, Iqra Hanif, and Aqsa Suleman Bawany.

The FIA has asked commercial bank branch managers to present themselves before the inquiry officer with complete records related to the individuals, including account opening forms, specimen signature cards, CNIC copies, debit and credit vouchers, IBFTVs, bank cards, and account statements prior to January 8, 2025.

Additionally, banks have been instructed to disclose whether these individuals maintain locker accounts or have used any other banking services. The FIA has also demanded copies of transactions exceeding Rs100,000, along with complete bank account details.