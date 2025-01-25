Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 25 January 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold Rate in Pakistan on January 25, 2025 is 289600 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of 24Karat gold remains at 248285 on Saturday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 261,640 per tola, 21 Karat 249,737 and 18 Karat at 214,000.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 25 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola 289600 10 Grams 248285

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad