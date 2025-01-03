Karachi Board chairman removed over Part-I results controversy

KARACHI – Ameer Qadri was removed from his position as Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Friday due to student complaints about the Part-I results.

The chairmanship duties have been transferred to the Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi, with Sharaf Ali Shah assuming interim charge.

Additionally, Qadri has been asked to clarify his “unauthorized trip abroad.”

Earlier, Qadri expressed readiness to address students’ concerns regarding the results of the 2024 Intermediate Annual Examinations.

He stated that the results of the Intermediate Part-I exams are in accordance with merit, and the board takes full responsibility for this. Following complaints about the results, the Chairman explained that a thorough review of the answer sheets and assessments had been conducted, confirming that everything was in line with merit and legal procedures.

He further emphasized that students should submit their scrutiny forms to ensure their concerns and those of their families are addressed.

To reassure students, the answer sheets can also be shown to them, with the option of involving a professor of their choice along with their parents.