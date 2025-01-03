Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

14-year-old boy dies after brutal torture by employers in Lahore’s Ghalib Market

LAHORE – A 14-year-old boy, Sunny, tragically passed away after spending three days in critical condition at Services Hospital.

The incident occurred a few days ago, prompting Ghalib Market Police to register a case based on the father’s statement. Main Market residents Atif and Javed were arrested. The child’s body showed signs of severe torture, including injuries to sensitive areas.

According to the father, Sunny was employed four months ago through his uncle Irfan to work at the house of Sajid for a monthly wage of Rs6,000.

Irfan revealed that Sunny was employed as a full-time live-in worker and was often inaccessible by phone, as Sajid would discourage communication. Three days before Sunny’s death, Sajid informed the family of his deteriorating health. They instructed him to take the boy to the hospital.

Sunny’s father, Riaz, shared that his son was unconscious in the ICU for three days. Doctors confirmed evidence of sexual assault.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

