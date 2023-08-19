Search

Pakistan

One of three friends killed, two arrested for staging fake kidnapping in Gujranwala

Web Desk 10:15 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
One of three friends killed, two arrested for staging fake kidnapping in Gujranwala
Source: File photo

A fake kidnapping incident ill-planned by three friends claimed the life of one of them in Gujrawala on Saturday.

Three friends from the Gakkhar Mandi area in the Gujranwala District, Ahmadyar, Daud and Zabdeel, staged a fake kidnapping to make money.

According to the plan, Ahmadyar first left his home to see his friends and he got a phone call made to his family, telling them that he has been kidnapped. The caller demanded Rs500000 from Ahmadyar’s family for his release.

Ahmadyar’s family took money to the kidnappers, but they also reported the incident to the police. Daud came forward to collect money from Ahmadyar’s family and then the policemen hiding in dark opened the fire. As a result, Daud was killed at the scene. Police saw phone calls of other friends on Daud’s mobile phone and traced them. As a result, the police came to know about the entire drama and they arrested Daud and Zabdeel.

In a related development, police registered an attempted murder case against two assistant sub-inspectors and arrested them over negligence. According to the police, professional responsibilities were not fulfilled during the rescue operation. Police said that the kidnapper was killed before the kidnapped person was release. Had this incident been real, the police said, the kidnapped person would have been killed.

