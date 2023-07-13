Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Sui gun battle

RAWALPINDI – At least three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with security militants in Balochistan’s Sui district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the martyrdom of three soldiers occurred on Wednesday during an exchange of fire. The gun battle took place during an ongoing operation and the terrorists were ‘heavily armed’.

The military’s media wing said three brave soldiers embraced Shahadat after having fought gallantly.

It further mentioned that two terrorists were also gunned down in the operation. ISPR said security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well.

Pakistani armed forces remain unwavering to expose or neutralize the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan.

The recent incident comes hours after several terrorists were killed after an attack on Zhob garrison was prevented.