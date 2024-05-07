Summer vacation in Punjab schools: Has the government announced a date?

As temperature is rising across Pakistan, reports suggest that summer vacation in schools and colleges across Punjab will begin on June 1 and continue till August 14, 2024.

However, the provincial authorities have yet to issue any official notification in this regard.

Some media reports quoted the provincial education minister as announcing the schedule for summer vacation in Punjab schools and colleges, but there is no official word on this issue yet.

Another report suggested that summer holidays will begin on June 7, 2024, and end on August 19, 2024. It said the education department is expected to issue a notification in this regard in the next few days.