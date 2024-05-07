Search

Education

Summer vacation in Punjab schools: Has the government announced a date?

Web Desk
11:33 PM | 7 May, 2024
Summer vacation in Punjab schools: Has the government announced a date?
Source: File photo

As temperature is rising across Pakistan, reports suggest that summer vacation in schools and colleges across Punjab will begin on June 1 and continue till August 14, 2024.

However, the provincial authorities have yet to issue any official notification in this regard. 

Some media reports quoted the provincial education minister as announcing the schedule for summer vacation in Punjab schools and colleges, but there is no official word on this issue yet. 

Another report suggested that summer holidays will begin on June 7, 2024, and end on August 19, 2024. It said the education department is expected to issue a notification in this regard in the next few days.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Education

11:33 PM | 7 May, 2024

Summer vacation in Punjab schools: Has the government announced a ...

09:55 PM | 7 May, 2024

Sindh to do drug screenings in educational institutions

11:35 PM | 6 May, 2024

Matric exams in Karachi to begin tomorrow; thousands of students yet ...

06:47 PM | 5 May, 2024

Lahore College For Women University lecturer jobs 2024

09:59 PM | 3 May, 2024

Karachi matric board exams to begin on May 7

06:30 PM | 2 May, 2024

Matric papers leaked in various Sindh cities 

Advertisement

Latest

11:55 PM | 7 May, 2024

Ukraine claims Russian attempt to assassinate Zelensky foiled

Gold & Silver

04:47 PM | 7 May, 2024

Gold price declines in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: