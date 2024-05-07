Ukraine claims Russian attempt to assassinate Zelensky foiled

Two colonels from the State Guard of Ukraine, responsible for safeguarding top officials, have been apprehended on suspicion of implementing a plan orchestrated by Russia’s Federal Security Service. The recruitment of these colonels reportedly occurred before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The head of the State Security Service, Vasyl Maliuk, was quoted in the statement as disclosing that the plot involved an assault planned before Russian President Vladimir Putin's fifth-term inauguration on Tuesday. Maliuk claimed personal oversight of the covert operation aimed at thwarting the scheme.
Ukrainian President Zelensky has allegedly been a recurrent target of Russian aggression, including during the onset of the Russian invasion in February 2022, as stated by Kyiv.
In this recent assassination plot, Ukrainian security officials asserted that Russia had endeavored to identify individuals within Zelensky's security detail who could potentially seize the Ukrainian leader and carry out his assassination.
The two Ukrainian colonels have been arrested on suspicion of treason, an offense punishable by life imprisonment, according to the statement.
Last month, Polish and Ukrainian prosecutors jointly announced the apprehension of a suspect believed to be involved in aiding a Russian plot to assassinate Zelensky.
In a separate incident last August, the SBU disclosed the arrest of a woman implicated in a scheme to assassinate the Ukrainian leader by gathering intelligence on his movements outside of Kyiv.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
