‘Sardaar Ji 3’ rakes in Rs4.5 Crore on Day One in Pakistan amid Boycott in India

LAHORE – As India restricted of Punjabi-film Sardaar Ji 3 due to cast, the movie made record-smashing debut at the Pakistani box office, raking in staggering Rs4.5 crore on its first day.

It was highest opening day gross for any Indian movie released in Pakistan to date. The release came amid strained Pak-India relations after April 22 Pahalgam attack, which led to boycott campaigns and an effective blockade of the film’s release in Indian cinemas.

The movie surpassed opening day earnings of several other super hit movies like Sultan, which previously held the title for the top-performing Indian film on Pakistani soil. With its supernatural comedy theme and high-energy performances, Sardaar Ji 3 captivated audiences and received an overwhelming response.

Pakistani star actor Hania Aamir garnered sharp criticism in India but controversy amplified public interest in Pakistan, drawing packed houses across major cinemas. Despite its success overseas, producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu acknowledged 40% revenue loss due to Indian ban.

The movie featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Hania now stands as third-biggest overseas opener for a Punjabi-language film, behind Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet 3.