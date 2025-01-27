Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘Draconian’ PECA Amendment Bill gets Senate Committee’s nod to tighten social media laws in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The controversial amendment to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) was okayed by Senate Standing Committee as authorities moved to gag already controlled social media in the country of 242 million.

The bill sailed through committee in upper house of Parliament amid strong opposition from media workers. The bill was passed during a meeting chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem while the sitting was marked by heated debates, with journalists and media bodies raising concerns about the bill’s implications for freedom of speech.

Senate committee chairman lamented media organizations for not submitting written recommendations, urging them to do so for a more comprehensive review while some Senators questioned the need for such controversial law, as several lawmakers were arrested and such rush nature of the bill’s passage further put in bad light.

Despite media bodies protests, Interior Ministry Secretary stand against opposition, asserting it was aimed at protecting the public from harmful online content. The committee moved forward with its approval, clearing the way for the bill, which has already been passed by the National Assembly, to proceed to the upper house for further legislative review.

Media associations expressed frustration over limited time they had to submit amendments and raised concerns about vague definitions, particularly regarding “fake news.” Journalists further voiced their support for a law against fake news but stressed that the bill’s current form lacked the necessary safeguards to prevent misuse.

PECA Amendment Bill, now approved by both the National Assembly and the Senate Standing Committee, will continue through the legislative process. Media organizations continue to protest, accusing the government of neglecting their input on a bill that significantly affects their rights and freedoms.

PECA bill: Spreading fake news to result in 3 years imprisonment, Rs2m fine

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

