Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PECA bill: Spreading fake news to result in 3 years imprisonment, Rs2m fine

Peca Bill Spreading Fake News To Result In 3 Years Imprisonment Rs2m Fine

ISLAMABAD – The government has introduced further amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in the National Assembly.

According to reports, the session of the National Assembly, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, saw Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar present amendments to PECA. The bill aims to address issues such as fake news and regulate social media more effectively.

Authority to remove online content

The proposed amendments include the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to remove online content, access prohibited or obscene materials, and take action against individuals sharing such content.

New definition for social media

The amendments redefine “social media platforms,” including tools and software used for social media access.

The bill proposes changes to Section 2 of PECA, expanding the definition of “websites,” “applications,” and “communication channels.”

The government will establish DRPA to provide recommendations to federal and provincial governments regarding digital ethics and related areas. DRPA will also encourage and facilitate research and education on social media platforms while ensuring user protection online.

Regulatory powers

The DRPA will regulate social media content under PECA, investigate complaints, and block or restrict access to unlawful content. The authority will set timeframes for social media companies to comply with its directives and facilitate their registration or establishment of local offices in Pakistan.

Structure and Operations

The authority will consist of a chairperson and six members, appointed for three years. Decisions will be made by a majority vote, with the chairperson empowered to issue directives for blocking unlawful content, subject to confirmation within 48 hours.

Definition of unlawful content

The amendments expand the definition of unlawful content to include:

  1. Anti-Islamic or anti-state material
  2. Content threatening public order, obscenity, or immorality
  3. Contempt of court and incitement to crime or terrorism
  4. Hate speech, defamation, and blackmail
  5. False news, particularly targeting state institutions or judiciary

Penalties and tribunal establishment

Spreading false news will carry a penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine of PKR 2 million. A Social Media Protection Tribunal will be established to adjudicate cases within 90 days. Appeals against tribunal decisions can be made to the Supreme Court within 60 days.

Cybercrime investigation agency

The government plans to establish the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which will take over all FIA cybercrime offices and cases. The NCCIA director general will hold the rank of IG Police.

Abolishment of FIA Cybercrime Wing

The amendments propose dissolving the FIA Cybercrime Wing, transferring its resources and budget to NCCIA. Additionally, sharing deleted content related to parliamentary or Senate proceedings will result in a three-year jail term and a fine of PKR 2 million.

The proposed amendments are aimed at combating cybercrime, ensuring digital ethics, and improving online regulation in Pakistan.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 281.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
British Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 37.97 38.37
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.29 61.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.23 156.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.25 24.55
Omani Rial OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.64 24.94
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search