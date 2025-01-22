PECA bill: Spreading fake news to result in 3 years imprisonment, Rs2m fine

ISLAMABAD – The government has introduced further amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in the National Assembly.

According to reports, the session of the National Assembly, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, saw Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar present amendments to PECA. The bill aims to address issues such as fake news and regulate social media more effectively.

Authority to remove online content

The proposed amendments include the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to remove online content, access prohibited or obscene materials, and take action against individuals sharing such content.

New definition for social media

The amendments redefine “social media platforms,” including tools and software used for social media access.

The bill proposes changes to Section 2 of PECA, expanding the definition of “websites,” “applications,” and “communication channels.”

The government will establish DRPA to provide recommendations to federal and provincial governments regarding digital ethics and related areas. DRPA will also encourage and facilitate research and education on social media platforms while ensuring user protection online.

Regulatory powers

The DRPA will regulate social media content under PECA, investigate complaints, and block or restrict access to unlawful content. The authority will set timeframes for social media companies to comply with its directives and facilitate their registration or establishment of local offices in Pakistan.

Structure and Operations

The authority will consist of a chairperson and six members, appointed for three years. Decisions will be made by a majority vote, with the chairperson empowered to issue directives for blocking unlawful content, subject to confirmation within 48 hours.

Definition of unlawful content

The amendments expand the definition of unlawful content to include:

Anti-Islamic or anti-state material Content threatening public order, obscenity, or immorality Contempt of court and incitement to crime or terrorism Hate speech, defamation, and blackmail False news, particularly targeting state institutions or judiciary

Penalties and tribunal establishment

Spreading false news will carry a penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine of PKR 2 million. A Social Media Protection Tribunal will be established to adjudicate cases within 90 days. Appeals against tribunal decisions can be made to the Supreme Court within 60 days.

Cybercrime investigation agency

The government plans to establish the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which will take over all FIA cybercrime offices and cases. The NCCIA director general will hold the rank of IG Police.

Abolishment of FIA Cybercrime Wing

The amendments propose dissolving the FIA Cybercrime Wing, transferring its resources and budget to NCCIA. Additionally, sharing deleted content related to parliamentary or Senate proceedings will result in a three-year jail term and a fine of PKR 2 million.

The proposed amendments are aimed at combating cybercrime, ensuring digital ethics, and improving online regulation in Pakistan.