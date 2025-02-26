Fatima Fertilizer wins two prestigious awards at the 14th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Awards

LAHORE – Fatima Fertilizer has been honored with two prestigious accolades at the 14th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards 2025, recognizing its unwavering commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The company was awarded the Corporate Non-Profit Partnership and SDG Pioneer Award.

The SDG Pioneer Award was presented to Fatima Fertilizer for being the first Pakistani company to align with the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) framework. Fatima Fertilizer has developed a comprehensive sustainability strategy covering six key themes and introduced innovative solutions such as the Sarsabz Pakistan App and the FasalPay Agri-Fintech platform, both of which empower farmers with digital advisory, financial inclusion, and sustainable agricultural practices. These initiatives play a vital role in enhancing food security in Pakistan by equipping farmers with the tools and knowledge to increase crop yields and adopt climate-smart farming techniques.

The Corporate Non-Profit Partnership Award recognized Fatima Fertilizer’s strategic collaboration with UNDP, which has led to significant advancements in sustainability and responsible business practices. This partnership includes leveraging the UNDP Impact Assessment Tool to develop its sustainability framework, aligning with global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards to enhance corporate responsibility, and implementing a structured approach using UNDP’s comprehensive online toolkit to drive measurable impact. Through these initiatives, Fatima Fertilizer aims to positively impact Pakistan’s food security, the empowerment of women, environmental sustainability, and the advancement of innovative sustainable agricultural practices.

Speaking on this achievement, Rabel Sadozai, Director Sales and Marketing at Fatima Fertilizer, said, “These awards reaffirm our dedication to driving sustainable agricultural growth in Pakistan. By leveraging digital innovations and impactful partnerships, we are creating long-term value for our farmers, stakeholders, and the environment. Fatima Fertilizer remains committed to pioneering initiatives that align with global sustainability standards while empowering our agricultural community.”

Asad Murad, COO of Fatima Fertilizer, while expressing his gratitude said, “At Fatima Fertilizer, we believe that corporate responsibility goes beyond business success—it is about making a lasting impact on the communities we serve. These awards reaffirm our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and strategic collaborations that create meaningful change. By aligning our efforts with the UNDP’s SDG framework, we are not only driving agricultural progress but also contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous Pakistan.”

The International CSR Awards is Pakistan’s first and only registered CSR award, recognized by Pakistan’s Intellectual Property Organization (IPO). The event gathers key stakeholders, including corporate leaders, government officials, NGOs, academia, and media, to celebrate excellence in corporate social responsibility.

Fatima Fertilizer’s latest recognition underscores its leadership in sustainable business practices, reinforcing its role as a trailblazer in corporate responsibility and a key contributor to Pakistan’s agricultural sector.