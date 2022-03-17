Pakistani father, daughter make history!

PESHAWAR – A Pakistani father-daughter duo from the country’s northwestern region has made history by receiving doctorate degrees from the Peshawar Engineering University on the same day.

Reports in the local media said Assistant Professor of Engineering University Peshawar Dr Masood Khan completed his highest level of academics in Mechatronics while his daughter, Dr Nadia Masood, completed a PhD in Electrical Engineering – accomplishing a rare distinction in the education field.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Masood, an educationist by profession, said he completed his PhD years after he started his job. He cited some domestic challenges for the delay however he said he was honoured to receive the degree on the same day as his daughter.

Khan, in his message on the convocation, requested parents to offer equal opportunities to girls and boys. Commenting on his daughter’s feat, he said that a PhD degree was not an easy task to accomplish however Nadia worked hard and got the fruit of her struggle.

Dr Nadia commended his father for supporting her through the PhD degree. She also termed the feat as a moment of pride both for her and her family.

In a similar request, she also urged parents to support their children in the education sector so that they could achieve their goals.