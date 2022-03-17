PML-Q's Moonis Elahi arrives in London for 'key political meetings' ahead of no-trust vote
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Water Resources and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi has arrived in the United Kingdom for 'crucial meetings' ahead of no-trust motion against the Imran Khan government.
Reports in local media said the 45-year-old departed from Islamabad International Airport for Britain on flight BA-260.
Sharing details about his UK visit, Moonis, a member of an ally party of Imran Khan-led government, said he visited London on a ‘private visit’ however mentioned to inform the media if any meetings take place. He also mentioned returning homeland in 3 or 4 days.
The development comes days after Punjab Assembly Speaker and father of Moonis, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi rang alarm bells for Imran Khan, saying that the Prime Minister was 100 percent in trouble because of the no-confidence motion against him.
Speaking in a primetime TV show, Elahi pointed federal government’s blunders as they spoil relationships with allies while he alleged the government to control institutions.
Big blow to PTI as 24 disgruntled MNAs take ... 05:01 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Nearly two dozens of MNAs belonging to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have seemed to change their ...
Earlier today, more than two dozen dissident MNAs from the ruling PTI came out in the open and were found staying at the Sindh House in capital.
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Amber Murad of Pakistani descent wins convention for Somerset County ...10:54 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- PML-Q's Moonis Elahi arrives in London for 'key political meetings' ...09:51 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
-
- COAS Bajwa installs Major Gen Usman as Colonel Commandant of Army ...08:28 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Sheikh Rasheed suggests PM Imran to impose governor’s rule in Sindh07:53 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Katrina Kaif’s new beach photos go viral04:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Fawad Khan's absence from Ms Marvel's trailer raises eyebrows05:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Is this Pervez Musharraf pictured with Sanjay Dutt?03:46 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022