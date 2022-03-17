PML-Q's Moonis Elahi arrives in London for 'key political meetings' ahead of no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Water Resources and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi has arrived in the United Kingdom for 'crucial meetings' ahead of no-trust motion against the Imran Khan government.

Reports in local media said the 45-year-old departed from Islamabad International Airport for Britain on flight BA-260.

Sharing details about his UK visit, Moonis, a member of an ally party of Imran Khan-led government, said he visited London on a ‘private visit’ however mentioned to inform the media if any meetings take place. He also mentioned returning homeland in 3 or 4 days.

The development comes days after Punjab Assembly Speaker and father of Moonis, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi rang alarm bells for Imran Khan, saying that the Prime Minister was 100 percent in trouble because of the no-confidence motion against him.

Speaking in a primetime TV show, Elahi pointed federal government’s blunders as they spoil relationships with allies while he alleged the government to control institutions.

Earlier today, more than two dozen dissident MNAs from the ruling PTI came out in the open and were found staying at the Sindh House in capital.