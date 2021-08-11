First ever blind scholar completes PhD in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Web Desk
09:20 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
First ever blind scholar completes PhD in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR – A blind researcher has completed his PhD degree from Institute of Research and Education, University of Peshawar, in education for the special children in northern Pakistan.

Dr Habib Nawaz on Wednesday successfully defended his PhD thesis wherein experts from the fields participated.

In his research on education for the blind children, he found lack of facilities for blind and special children at educational institutes specified for them in the province.

All such institutes were under administrative control of Social Welfare department where the officers were not having the required expertise and capacity to help the special children grow mentally and physically, he said in his thesis.

He concluded that there was so much to do for the health, hygiene, education and other matters of the special children in KP. He suggested that constitution of a special care commission for blind children in KP so that they could get proper and timely facilitates at government institutions.

